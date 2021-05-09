Michael Slater, David Warner Went into Bar Fight in Maldives? Slater Quashes 'Rumour Mill'

Michael Slater, who is grabbing all the eyeballs for his outburst on Australian PM Scott Morrison, is back again in limelight. A British daily has reported that Slater got into a bar fight with Australia’s David Warner. Howver, Slater has responded to the news and called them baseless.

“There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill … Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of [having] a fight,” Slater told the ‘The Daily Mail.’ “I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything, nothing happened,” he added. Earlier it was reported that Slater met Warner at Taj Coral Resort–where they both have checked in, and got into a scuffle. The sources said both got into a verbal duel and soon it escalated. Slater was the first to leave India as cases continued to pile up. He flew in Maldives where a 38-member string Aussie contingent is also stationed. They will undergo quarantine for 15 days before they board a flight to their respective homes.

Three Repatriation Flights

The Australian government has confirmed that they will bring back the cricketers in three repatriation flights. Each can hold upto 150 members. They will be put in quarantine on arrival at in Northern Territory. Earlier Slater attacked Morrison on Twitter, saying ‘You have got blood on your hands, PM.’

Hussey to Remain in India

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey has tested negative for COVID-19 but remains in quarantine in a Chennai hotel, team CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.Australian media outlets reported that Hussey can join fellow countrymen in Maldives if he returns another negative test.“He tested negative before getting on an air ambulance from Delhi to Chennai (on Thursday). He is doing fine. All other overseas personnel have left, head coach Stephen Fleming will be flying out tomorrow,” said Viswanathan.Hussey and CSK bowling coach L Balaji were among the prominent non-playing staff to test positive when the IPL was “indefinitely suspended” on Tuesday, following multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble. They both flew together to Chennai.

