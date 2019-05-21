Michael Slater Removed from Flight for ‘Disruptive Behaviour’

Loading...
A spokesman for the airline confirmed in a statement that Slater was asked to leave a Sydney to Wagga Wagga flight "for being disruptive" on Sunday, a request which was complied with.
A local radio station 2GB reported that he had been involved in a loud argument with two women before he reportedly locked himself in the toilet and refused to come out despite multiple requests.
Slater then issued a statement of his to Macquarie Radio where he confirmed that he argued with two friends while boarding and apologised for "the inconvenience this caused other passengers on the flight."
However, his management added that Slater did not in fact lock himself up in the toilet and that he would not be providing any more comments on the incident.
After his playing career ended, Slater switched over to commentary and he is currently a high-profile commentator for the Seven Network in Australia, where he is working after only recently crossing over from rival network Nine.
The batsman was part of the Australian cricket team from 1993-2001, during which he played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs.
First Published: May 21, 2019, 11:23 AM IST