Michael Slater Rushed to Hospital for 'Mental Health Assessment' after Arrest for Breaching Bail

Michael Slater has been rushed the hospital for a mental health assessment barely hours after he was arrested for allegedly breaching bail.

The 52-year-old former Australian batsman and cricket commentator was arrested after a woman made multiple calls about an alleged disturbance last Thursday night, from a Freshwater home on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Slater had been granted bail after facing charges, which include assault, stalking and intimidation and now breaching bail.

Slater has also been prohibited from assaulting, threatening, stalking, harassing or intimidating the 53-year-old woman. According to court documents, Slatter is banned from drinking alcohol or taking drugs not prescribed by a doctor and cannot approach or be in her company for at least 12 hours after drinking or taking illicit drugs or even be within 100m of the woman’s home or workplace.

On Saturday, he was taken to Manly Police Station and the Police have also applied for an interim apprehended violence order to protect the woman.

Back in April, Slatter had been ordered to undergo a year-long mental health treatment plan after had been granted bail on accusations of assaulting a 35-year-old woman that very month. The domestic violence charges were latter dismissed on mental health grounds.

