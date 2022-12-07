Michael Vaughan Asks If England Win In Rawalpindi Is Greatest? Fans Point To India At Gabba

Michael Vaughan was mighty impressed with England’s astounding victory over Pakistan in the first Test match in Rawalpindi. The former English skipper reckoned that it was among the greatest Test victories of all time. He even ran a poll on Twitter asking for public opinion and wrote, “Is England’s win the greatest ever Test victory ?? Below the question were options of 1) Yes 2) No 3) Which Other?”

Is Englands win the greatest ever Test victory ??— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 5, 2022

While Vaughan has not stopped praising Ben Stokes’ leadership in the remarkable win, not all on Twitter thought it was the greatest Test win over. A majority of 51.9 per cent voted No. Some even took it upon themselves to remind him of matches that were more significant according to them.

Replying to Vaughan’s tweet few suggested that India’s win over Australia at Gabba in 2021 was the greatest Test victory of all time.

India victory over Australia at the Gabba test down under any day!— To the point (@skejanthkar) December 5, 2022

Nothing will ever come close to the Ind win at Gabba one for so many strong reasons! 🙌 The quality of opposition (i believe you know about that because Ashes happened not too long ago🤭)India's leader of attack was a debutant of that series and his partner was a net bowler,— Jophin J (@j_jophin) December 5, 2022

Our gabba 2021, lords 2021 and oval 2021 win clear— Rishit Sharma (@Rishit_264) December 5, 2022

While another thought that title should go to India’s win over Australia in Kolkata in 2001.

I think you haven't seen the match where Dravid and laxman played for the whole day while following on and won against Australia— sanjeet.jain (@Sanjeetjain) December 5, 2022

Michael Vaughan seemed to be hugely impressed with the positive and attacking captaincy of Ben Stokes. “Honestly, I cannot remember a better tactical performance by an England captain than the one Ben Stokes produced in Rawalpindi this week, I can’t think of another captain who would have forced a win on that pitch – especially in the first Test of a three-match series away from home, ” the former England captain wrote in his column for Telegraph.

England started the game in fine fashion putting up a mammoth 657 on the board in their first innings. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all scored superb centuries to put Pakistan on the back foot.

The Pakistani side also put up a brave fight but was bowled out for 579 in their first innings. England pressed the accelerator in their second innings getting a quickfire 264 post which they decided to declare.

With the intent to close the game with a win, the visitors bundled up Pakistan in the second innings for a total of 268 runs and won the game by 74 runs. England now has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second test of the series is scheduled to take place from 9th December to 13th December at the Multan Cricket Stadium

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here