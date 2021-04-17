Michael Vaughan Blasts BCCI For Not Promoting Ravindra Jadeja in Annual Contracts List

Michael Vaughan isn’t happy that allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been snubbed for the top pay-bracket of the BCCI’s annual contracts list after the Indian board announced only three cricketers have been kept in its Elite A+ grade which will see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah earn Rs 7 crore per year.

Jadeja has been kept in Grade A which has a total of 10 cricketers and they will earn Rs 5 crore annually. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan didn’t mince words when he expressed his anger at Jadeja not being kept in the same category as Kohli and others.

Vaughan has termed the decision as a ‘disgrace’ and referred to Jadeja, who has been a regular across formats, as the second best behind captain Kohli.

“Disgrace … he should be on a the biggest behind Virat …” Vaughan tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Cricbuzz, Jadeja was considered for the top pay-scale by the BCCI but the board inexplicably left him out of it keeping it to just three players like the last year.

Even former India chief of selectors MSK Prasad reckons Jadeja is a genuine A+ candidate. He even feels that Rishabh Pant, currently in Grade A, will soon be promoted.

“Jadeja is a genuine A+ candidate. Those who play all formats and have good ICC rankings are included in the list. I cannot see any reason why he was not considered for A + Grade,” Prasad told Cricbuzz. “I can see Pant in A+ soon. He is not regular now but it will be difficult to ignore him for the grade. Both Jadeja and Pant could be at the top bracket soon.”

Among those who were promoted is allrounder Hardik Pandya who has moved from Grade B (Rs 3 crore) to Grade A. However, injury-hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been demoted to Grade B.

The duo of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey has been dropped from the list while newcomers Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar have been kept in Grade C (Rs 1 crore).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here