Michael Vaughan Calls Marlon Samuels’ Comment on Ben Stokes ‘Appalling’

Michael Vaughan has come out in defence of Ben Stokes and slammed West Indies’ player Marlon Samuels for bringing racism in a harmless banter.

Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan has come out in defence of fellow English all-rounder Ben Stokes and slammed West Indies’ player Marlon Samuels for bringing racism in a harmless banter.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Recently, Stokes was a guest on a TMS podcast where he talked about his quarantine life and how hard it has been to stay in the bio-bubble. Currently staying in the UAE for his IPL stint, Stokes spoke about his hotel accommodation for mandatory quarantine in New Zealand in August.

The England all-rounder had left his country squad to visit his ill father in his birthland. Due to the pandemic, he was required to isolate for 14 days on arriving in Auckland. He explained, “There's no choice, it's pot luck whether you get a good hotel or not. The government have chosen certain hotels to be the quarantine hotels.”

He then said how hard it was to stay solitary like that. “I posted a few Instagram stories and some of the England boys were messaging me asking what it's like and I was saying it wasn't the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy,” he said.

Then in a light mood, the player added that when his brother had dropped in a message to ask whether he would wish for the similar confinement for Marlon Samuels, Stokes had replied in the negative.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs DC Today's Match at Dubai: As It Happened

He added, “I said 'no, it's that bad' – that's how tough it was.”

While the podcast as well as subsequent reporting brought the comments in a jest form, the West Indian cricketer smelled insult in it. Samuels took to his Instagram story to retort and wrote derogatory terms as a means of addressing Stokes.

This social media post was then shared by Vaughan on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “This is appalling @marlonsamuels ... we are trying to stamp out racism... !! A bit of banter by @benstokes38 should not lead to this…”

This is appalling @marlonsamuels ... we are trying to stamp out racism ... !! A bit of banter by ⁦@benstokes38⁩ should not lead to this ... pic.twitter.com/QkdAAUKLWm — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 27, 2020

Both the cricketers have been battling it out in the field ever since Samuels mocked Stokes with a salute following his dismissal in 2015.