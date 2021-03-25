CRICKETNEXT

Michael Vaughan Credits Rahul Dravid for Instilling Right Mentality in Indian Youngsters

Former England captain Michael Vaughan credited Rahul Dravid for India’s recent success by saying that he is installing the right mentality in the youngsters and is helping them to perform when they’re coming and playing at the highest level of international cricket.

Vaughan said that India might be crediting the Indian Premier League for the same but it is actually Dravid with the A-side who has a major role in their development.

“Whatever India are doing behind the scenes, I know we keep mentioning the IPL but I think Rahul Dravid with his A-side and development program is clearly installing the right mentality in his players. Full credit to the system that India have produced, they are getting it absolutely right,” Vaughan toldCricbuzzin an interview.

He also went on to add that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri can talk all that they want about having a nice team culture but it is also up to the individuals to believe in themselves and perform once given the opportunity as nobody else can do it for them.

Dravid has been instrumental in India’s production line with him working with the India A team and at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). It is under Dravid’s tutelage that India won the U19 World Cup from where the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill came through. Not only U19 but under the former India captain, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari also gained immense experience and performed for India when called upon.

Another young player who has worked with Dravid is Prasidh Krishna, who recently made his India debut in the first ODI of the three-match series against England and grabbed four wickets.

Vaughan lavished praise on the youngster for coming back stronger after being taken apart by the English openers. Vaughan said that to bounce back from such a start shows great mentality and also pointed out the fact as to why bowlers like Prasidh will keep taking wickets because of their ability to rattle the batting unit at regular intervals.

 

Upcoming Matches