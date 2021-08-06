Michael Vaughan fears Jofra Archer’s Test career is over following his recurring elbow injury

England cricket fraternity has received a massive setback as it islearned that their pace mainstay Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the year. Archer is one of the finest speed merchants, however, his elbow injury is acting as a major hindrance in his cricket career. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that there has been a recurrence of a stress fracture in Archer’s injured right elbow.

Following the major announcement by ECB, former English skipper Micheal Vaughan made a shocking statement regarding the future of the 26-year-old. Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan asserted that Archer might be forced to take early retirement from the purest format of the game.

Vaughan believes that the Barbados-born might not be interested in bowling 25 overs a day in Test cricket as it can aggravate his injury in the future. Vaughan gave the example of Graeme Swann as he was forced to retire early because of chronic problems in his joints.

“You have to fear for Jofra Archer’s Test career now. If the elbow is that bad, why would he want to risk further injury by bowling 25 overs a day in Test cricket? Players can now earn a very good living in Twenty20 and Archer is one of the world’s best white-ball bowlers," Vaughan explained.

Archer last featured in an international game during March 2021 in a five-match T20I series against India. The seamer is going to miss a lot of cricket this year including the five-match T20I series between England and India, T20 World Cup, Ashes, and IPL 2021.

Further in his column, Vaughan pointed out that England needs to reflect on how they are going to operate against Australia during the Ashes without Archer, whohas been one of England’s best bowlers when it comes to playing against Australia especially in the Test format. The former English skipper added that the absence of England’s pace mainstay puts pressure on the batting unit to score more runs and give a bigger total to their bowling unit to defend.

