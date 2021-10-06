Michael Vaughan Feels MS Dhoni Might Support Shardul Thakur’s Inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup Squad

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 has been under the limelight ever sincethe resumption of Indian Premier League 14’s second lag in UAE. Some of the players who could not make it to the final list have displayed brilliant performances, prompting suggestions that T20 World Cup squad selection should be reconsidered based on the current form. BCCI can make amendments till October 10 and while there have been reports about selectors mulling over some changes, there have been no confirmations as yet. Now, sharing his opinion on the squad selection, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said that the newly appointed team India mentor MS Dhoni might ask Virat Kohli and Ravi Shashtri to include Shardul Thakur’s name in the team.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh still hoping to see ‘champion bowler’ Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s T20 squad

Shardul who plays with Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings is part of India’s reserve player list for the T20 World Cup and has displayed good form in the ongoing IPL.Vaughan’s comments featured in a CricBuzz video after Shardul’s brilliant performance in CSK vs Delhi Capitals match on Monday.

The former English captain believed that Shardul could be a great asset for the team in the global event. Vaughan also compared Shardul’s all-around abilities with legendary Ian Botham and suggested that he can ‘make things happen’ with his deceptive pace. Shardul who is a right-arm pacer impressed everyone with his batting skills during the England Test series and the ongoing phaseof IPL 14. With Hardik Pandya’s form being a concern due to his inability to bowl, Shardul’s inclusion could give India the option of a fast-bowling all-rounder.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Joins Memefest on Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp Outage

The T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 and India will kickstart their campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. The tournament will be Virat Kohli’s last assignment as India’s T20 captain. Kohli had announced the decision to quit the T20 captain role to focus on his batting.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here