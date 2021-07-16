Michael Vaughan Funny Reaction to Wasim Jaffer's Appointment as Odisha Head Coach

Wasim Jaffer was recently appointed as head coach of the Odisha senior cricket team. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan who is known for his funny comments on Twitter was quick to react to this piece of news too. Vaughan asked if Jaffer needs an assistant. Vaughan is a keen observer of Indian cricket and his comments often draw the attention of millions of cricket fans in the sub-continent.

Does he need an assistant 😜😜 https://t.co/he2g0eKBFs— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2021

Jaffer is another former cricketer who is known for his tongue-in-cheek comments on social media. The banter between Vaughan and Jaffer often provides fodder for fan discussions.

The witty responses actually began when Vaughan predicted that India will be defeated by Australia during their tour Down Under late last year. Vaughan was proven wrong and India won the series 2-1.

Jaffer didn’t let the former English batsman forget that his prediction was absolutely off the mark. And as Jaffer often does, he took the meme route.

Vaughan had jokingly said that Jaffer was the one cricketer he would like to block on social media. Jaffer was quick to reply again in signature style.

Me and my friends after knowing @MichaelVaughan wants to block me😁 https://t.co/eDKct3Uc8a pic.twitter.com/Dtk5XOXt64— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021

When Vaughan commented on India being saved by the weather in the World Championship Final against New Zealand, Jaffer rubbed it in by pointing how some teams (read England) missed out from the grand show. And yes, Vaughan was wrong. India was defeated by New Zealand in the WTC finals.

Coming back to Vaughan’s comment on Jaffer’s appointment, fans trolled him over England’s defeat in the Euro 2002 and some even called him jealous.

@WasimJaffer14 @MichaelVaughan he may need assistance but ur not qualified 😂— vishal sen (@spacesen007) July 15, 2021

it's coming Romeit's coming Romeit's coming Rome 😀😀😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/H4aCLess0g— Pamit Sharma (@PamitSharma7) July 15, 2021

The Odisha Cricket Association said Jaffer would take on the coach duties of the side for two seasons, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

