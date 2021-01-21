CRICKETNEXT

Michael Vaughan Gets Cheeky on Twitter After India Script Historic Series Win Against Australia

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who had earlier predicted the defeat of Team India in all three formats on the 2020-21 tour of Australia, has retracted his words and said that India has done well in the Test series.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who had earlier predicted the defeat of Team India in all three formats on the 2020-21 tour of Australia, has retracted his words and said that India has done well in the Test series. Team India scripted a historic win in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba to retain it for a second term.

Vaughan cheekily took to the micro blogging site to accept that his words did not come true.

See it here:

Vaughn’s tweet came in as soon as India won the Brisbane Test, which he had earlier predicted a washout tour for the Indian team. The former England skipper turned commentator now believes that Team India showed great character throughout the series.

Earlier in the day, he had also tweeted about India’s win and called it “the Greatest Test series win of all time.”

See it here:

Both his posts garnered a combined 40,000 likes and tons of user reactions. Several users made fun of the former English cricketer for his absurd prediction, while others pushed the envelope with sarcastic comments on the upcoming England tour of India, which is scheduled to start next month.

Meanwhile, Team India bounced back strongly after suffering a humiliating loss in the first Test at Adelaide. They followed it with a memorable win in the second Test at Melbourne, then with another memorable draw in the third Test at Sydney. However, their dramatic win in the fourth and final Test at Brisbane will be etched in our memories for a long time to come as India defeated Australia by three wickets and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time.

