Michael Vaughan Gets Trolled for Praising India Women's Win over Australia

The Indian women’s cricket team held their nerves to claim a two-wicket victory in a thrilling chase against Australia in the third ODI, in Mackay, Queensland on Sunday. The Women in Blue lost the limited overs series 1-2, but they brought smiles to millions of fans as they ended the home side’s historic 26-match winning streak in the 50-over format.

This was India’s highest-ever successful chase in ODIs as well. But most importantly a redemption for the team veteran Jhulan Goswami. Her remarkable spell (3/37) saw the hosts finish at 264/9, while the visitors survived middle-order hiccups, in the end Goswami sealed the victory by hitting the winning boundary in the final over chase to reach 266/8 and snap Australia’s world-record ODI-winning streak.

Netizens flocked to social media platforms to praise the Indian women’s team efforts, however, they were surprised to notice former England skipper Michael Vaughan dropped in a line of praise too. Vaughan, who loves to ripIndian cricket and its fans with his statements, shocked Twitterati when he retweeted Smriti Mandhana’s post and wrote, “Fantastic win, Well done".

See it here:

Fantastic win .. Well done https://t.co/2MC0E5Wr05— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 26, 2021

However, the former English cricketer never anticipated the trolling which followed, albeit cheekily. Several users asked him the reason for the sudden change of heart and were keen to know if he was looking for a commentary assignment in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

One user used a popular cartoon meme to mock Vaughan. It shows a rabbit/hare with a pair of binoculars and has text ‘Looking for a job’ in the poster.

Surprised by Vaughan’s praise another user wrote, “Let me remind you that you are diverting your focus from criticising the Indian team to appreciating them.”

Hey, let me remind you that you are diverting your focus from criticising india team to appreciating them.— Hiren Jagad (@hirendjagad) September 26, 2021

“Michael Vaughan trying his best to become Team India head coach,” remarked a third jokingly.

Michael Vaughan trying his best to become Indian teams head coach — Manjyot Wadhwa (@Manjyot68915803) September 26, 2021

Another user wrote that the former English cricketer is “praising Indian cricket” as he is looking “for a commentary opportunity in the IPL.”

Ahh give me a break. @MichaelVaughan is praising Indian cricket. Surprise surprise. Seems like @MichaelVaughan is looking for commentary opportunity in IPL.— Mohammad Faizan (@mfaizan81) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, with the ODI-leg of the Indian Women’s tour Australia 2021 concluded. The two teams will meet in a day-night pink ball Test match which starts from September 30 in Carrara, Gold Coast, Queensland.

