Michael Vaughan Has Reacted to India's Poor Batting at Headingly: 'Lovely Toss to Lose'

Indian cricket fans were disappointed as India showcased poor batting after winning the toss. Several memes mocking the Indian side have been doing rounds on social media. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was brutally trolled as he once again could not perform with the willow and got out after scoring 7 runs. Former Indian and England cricketers have expressed their ‘point of view’ on India’s batting in the Third Test match at Leeds. The Men in Blue were seen reeling in front of the England pace attack. India had opted to bat first, however, the team got bundled out for a mere score of 78.

‘Kohli Must be Penalised for Dissent’

Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan had called out India as he expressed that toss at Headingley was a “lovely toss to lose.” Though the former cricketer agreed that there was movement on the pitch, he also believed that the batting from the Indian side was poor. Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “58 for 5, movement but let’s be honest the Batting from India has been so poor, looks like a lovely toss to have lost.”

58 for 5 !!! Movement but let’s be honest the Batting from India has been so so poor .. #ENGvIND .. looks like a lovely toss to have lost .. 👍— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2021

Before August 25, Kohli had lost all of his eight tosses in England. Having flipped the coin correctly in the third Test, the Indian skipper took a while to ask the hosts to bowl first. However, minutes in the game, England’s pace attack with James Anderson in the forefront made India regret its decision.

Mohammed Siraj Targetted Again: Headingly Crowd Throws Ball; Virat Kohli Upset

Anderson and Craig Overton picked three wickets each, while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran scalped two wickets each. On Day 1, the Indian side got all out for 78 runs, and walking in to bat, England scored 120 runs for no loss. From India, only Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane scored a double-digit score, 19 and 18 runs, respectively. When the game concluded on Day 1, England has already taken a lead of 42 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here