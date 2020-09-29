Michael Vaughan Makes Big Claims, Says Virat Kohli Still Trying to Find How to Play as a Leader in T20s

31-year-old Virat Kohli has been leading the Indian team in all the formats of the game right now, but there were rumours sometime back that Rohit Sharma was set to take over the mantle after the 2019 ICC World Cup.

For years, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been two stalwarts of Indian cricket, but time and again, questions have been raised regarding who can handle the captaincy of the T20 format better.

31-year-old Virat Kohli has been leading the Indian team in all the formats of the game right now, but there were rumours sometime back that Rohit Sharma was set to take over the mantle after the 2019 ICC World Cup. However, the committee showed faith in Kohli's ability and stuck with him.

Rohit Sharma has been a stiff competition for Virat Kohli for years in the T20 format for possessing too many qualities. The tendency to remain calm in tough situations, good usage of his bowling options and his record in the IPL adds to his case.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli on the other hand has struggled in the IPL, the Bangalore-based team reached the final just once and are yet to win the title. In the light of the last game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore , former English skipper Michael Vaughan has proposed his opinions on who is a better T20 captain between the two superstars.

“Incredible cricketers. Two greats of the game Rohit Sharma for me is a magnificent T20 captain. He is a little bit calmer and a little bit cooler. He is very smart as a leader. I think in T20 cricket, I think he has got a better plan on how to play the game. I still feel Virat is still trying to find his feet in how to play as a leader in T20 cricket,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

The RCB vs MI game saw a topsy turvy ride as the latter posted a huge 201/3 on board but some explosive hitting from Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard levelled the scores. The match slipped into dramatic super over and Navdeep Saini showed some world-class bowling to restrict opponents on just seven runs. The duo of Kohli and AB de Villiers got the victory for the team from that spot.