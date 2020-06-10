Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Michael Vaughan Names Bizarre ‘Bald XI’ for Tests, No Indian Finds Spot

All the sporting activities across the globe have come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus. But cricketers have found a way to keep themselves busy by trying different permutations and combinations, for coming up with bizarre playing XIs.

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
Michael Vaughan Names Bizarre ‘Bald XI’ for Tests, No Indian Finds Spot

All the sporting activities across the globe have come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus. But cricketers have found a way to keep themselves busy by trying different permutations and combinations, for coming up with bizarre playing XIs.

This time it was the turn of former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who built a 'Bald XI' featuring players from different countries.

As for the openers, he went with Graham Gooch and Herschelle Gibbs in his squad. The former is one of the most successful batsmen in Tests for England, while on the other hand Gibbs played 90 Tests for the Proteas, scoring 6167 runs.

Then at number three it was Hashim Amla, another South African, who just retired from international cricket in 2019. He was followed by Australian Darren Lehmann at number four.

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott too found a place in the XI, at number five though. The right-handed batsman was the ICC and ECB Cricketer of the Year in 2011.

Then in the list comes skipper Brian Close from England. Not many might know Close, but the all-rounder was the youngest to play in Tests for his country in 1949. He led England in seven Tests and won six out of those.

It was a no-brainer for the keeper's role. Matt Prior fit the bill perfectly. Apart from being an able keeper, he was an able batsman too. He appeared in 79 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for England.

As for bowling, Vaughan slotted the Australian duo of Doug Bollinger and Nathan Lyon in the squad, to go with Pakistan’s Rana Naved-ul Hasan. Though Vaughan was undecided on number 11 slot and came up with the names of Jack Leach and Chris Martin.

One major omission from the list was that of former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Michael Vaughan’s ‘Bald XI’: Graham Gooch, Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla, Darren Lehmann, Jonathan Trott, Brian Close, Matt Prior, Doug Bollinger, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Nathan Lyon, Jack Leach/Chris Martin

Brian CloseDarren LehmannGraham GoochHashim AmlaHerschelle GibbsJonathan Trottmichael vaughanOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more