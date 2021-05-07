Can Only Imagine How Much Red Wine Ravi Shastri Must Have Had: Michael Vaughan on India's Series Win in Australia

India’s epoch-making series win in Australia earlier this year was a thorough entertainer and no wonder former England captain Michael Vaughan enjoyed the show. India were hammered in the opening match of the four-match series that saw them being shot out for 36.

India were to lose captain Virat Kohli after the first Test and to make matters worse, they kept on losing players to injury. In the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, the tourists first bounced back in Melbourne to draw it level at one-all.

And then on the final day of the third Test in Sydney, India batted through their skin to force out a draw with the pair of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin battling injuries but holding the fort.

“It was a brilliant series to watch,” Vaughan said on Fox Cricket. “The Aussies pummeling them at the Adelaide Oval – 36 all out. Then Virat going back home to be next to his wife giving birth. No one gave India a chance,” Vaughan, the former England captain, said while talking on Fox Cricket

“The way that they bounced back and Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy was spectacular. And then to get to Sydney and the Aussies just pummel them for a few days. There’s nothing like a last day battling out for a draw,” he added.

In the fourth Test, at The Gabba, India did what no other team had managed to do since 1988 – beat Australia in a Test at the venue. India overhauled the target of 328 on the fifth and final day of the contest with Rishabh Pant hitting an unbeaten 89 in a three-wicket win.

“It’s a great spectacle when a team just trying to hang in there. A little bit of banter – Ashwin taking a little bit of talking from behind the stumps. And then the Aussies arriving at the Gabba thinking that’s all. They just can’t get beaten at the Gabba… they’ll steamroll them,” Vaughan said.

“Throughout the whole tour, we knew Rishabh Pant was a player. We all know that he’s got something very special, but I thought particularly those last two Test matches, Pant came to light. It was a brilliant series. I can only imagine how much red wine Ravi Shastri must have had,” he added.

