Michael Vaughan Praises Rohit Sharma, Says 'He Makes an 85mph Delivery Look Like it Was Bowled at 3mph'

India displayed some top-notch batting in the fourth Test match against England at the Oval. Though on the fourth day, 7 wickets collapsed in 54 minutes, India still remained in a comfortable position owing to the spectacular ton by Rohit Sharma, and crucial knocks by Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is known for trolling Indian cricket team, was singing praises for Rohit as the batsman struck his eighth hundred and first in overseas conditions. Vaughan stated that when Rohit plays a forward defence, he makes an 85 miles per hour (mph) delivery look like it was bowled at 3mph.

In BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Vaughan said that Rohit is the kind of player who makes batting in pressure situations look easy. “I can’t imagine what it feels like to bowl to him,” he added. The former England captain shared that a bowler charges in, tries his level best to put effort into that delivery and bowls it at 85 miles an hour but Rohit whips it through the on-side, making it appear like it was 3 miles an hour.

In his 127-run innings, Rohit hit 14 fours and a six. The batsman appeared to be in sublime form against the likes of James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, and Ollie Robinson. Calling him a stylish player, Vaughan stated that Rohit makes a pressure situation seem not like any pressure at all.

Rohit provided the Indian team with the desired start with his partnership with opener KL Rahul and number 3 Cheteshwar Pujara. They held the fort from the front and provided India a strong base to built on. Owing to the crucial knock, the Men In Blue have taken a decent lead which might be enough to put the pressure right back on the England in the fourth innings.

With his precious knock, Rohit has also become the first Indian batsman to score a hundred across all three formats in England.

