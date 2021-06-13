Michael Vaughan Predicts NZ Win Over India in WTC Final, Atherton Fascinated By David vs Goliath Clash

Former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted New Zealand to beat India in the ICC World Test Championship final, while Michael Atherton is looking forward to the ‘David vs Goliath’ battle. New Zealand warmed up for the all important clash with a historic victory over England in the second Test in Edgbaston, which helped them seal the series 1-0.

‘I Never Say Dada Made this Team’: Suresh Raina on Rahul Dravid’s Contribution to Team India

The victory promoted Vaughan to predict a similar result in the Test Championship final.

“NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week," Vaughan tweeted.

ALSO READ - India vs Sri Lanka: ‘I Wonder Whether They Would Have Included Jaydev Unadkat as a Net Bowler’

NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week .. #ENGvNZ— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2021

Atherton, meanwhile, lauded the teams’ depths.

“It’s a fascinating contest in all kinds of ways. Two top-notch sides. Both of them have tremendous strength and depth. Therefore, they will be wondering how to get 11 players on the park because they can easily pick anyone of 15 or 16," Atherton told Sky Sports.

“For me, the fascination is the David and Goliath aspect to it. A country of a billion people, they sell their TV rights for billions of dollars, and a country of 5 million and they probably earn about 15 million dollars in TV rights. So it’s a real clash of contrast in cultures. It’s absolutely fascinating, I am really looking forward to it.

“They were recently ranked the No. 1 side and they are playing the final on Friday against India. These wins come along rarely though for New Zealand. It took them 56 years to win their first series in England. While they would have their eyes on Friday, this is a significant moment for New Zealand as well."

The WTC final starts on June 18 in Southampton.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here