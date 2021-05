Michael Vaughan Reveals The Name of Cricketer he Wants to Block on Social Media, Wasim Jaffer Reacts

Former India opener domestic legend Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious reply after former England skipper Michael Vaughan said he wants to block him on social media.

Vaughan and Jaffer’s Twitter banter is not new.

The duo has been previously involved in light-hearted exchange on the micro-blogging website. Their latest conversation started after an interview promo of Englishman went viral.

In the short clip, Vaughan was asked to name a cricketer he wanted to block on social media and he instantly picked Jaffer.

In response, Jaffer posted a picture of India’s historic Test series win against England in 2007, suggesting that he is more than happy if Vaughan would decide to block him.

Me and my friends after knowing @MichaelVaughan wants to block me😁 https://t.co/eDKct3Uc8a pic.twitter.com/Dtk5XOXt64 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021

Following Jaffer’s reply, Vaughan added he would never block a player who was bowled by his “filthy off-spin”.

I would never do that Wasim … No player that got out to my filthy off spin will ever be blocked … #😜 https://t.co/CfkKk670pt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2021

Earlier, Jaffer had taken a shot at Vaughan for his statement on Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The English cricketer turned commentator in an interview had said that if New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would have been an Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world, not Kohli.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media,” Vaughan had said.

Here is how Jaffer responded to Vaughan’s claim on Twitter:

Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai 🙂 #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/YRnOyPwwNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 14, 2021

The duo was also engaged in a war of words on social media after India came from behind to beat Australia 2-1 in their backyard earlier this year.

Prior to the four-match Test series between India and Australia, Vaughan had predicted that the Oz would whitewash the Asian giant 4-0. And when that did not happen, Jaffer was among the first to rub it on his face.

The banter between Jaffer and Vaughan continues to entertain their fans on twitter.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here