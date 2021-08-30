Michael Vaughan Shares Throwback Picture With England Captain Joe Root

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is quite active on social media. From putting forth his point of view on matches to witty digs on cricketers, Vaughan keeps his followers engaged and entertained.

Though, at times, Vaughan also gets trolled for his controversial opinions. Currently, he’s basking in England’s series-leveling win over India at Headingely that saw England registering an innings win to make it one-all.

England captain Joe Root was the star performer for England, hitting a third straight century of the five-match series. Vaughan took a trip down the memory lane to share a snap with teenage Root.

He shared a post that featured him presenting an award to Root when the latter was 11 years old. In the caption, he wrote, “Incredible to see his development over the last 25 years.”

Incredible to see his development over the last 25 yrs … 👍👍

The post came after England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley in the third Test. The win has made Root England’s most successful captain in Tests, surpassing Vaughan himself.

Both Vaughan and Root have also represented Yorkshire in county cricket.

Headingley win was Root’s 27th as Test captain which is one more than what Vaughan achieved during his England career.

Root’s impeccable record does not limit to his captaincy alone. His sublime form with the bat is the talk of the cricket world.

His 121 at Headingley came after a phenomenal knock of 180 runs at Lord’s and 109 at Trent Bridge. Interestingly, the England captain is nearing another record of Vaughan. With six centuries and a half-century so far in 2021, Root has scored 1,398 runs and is only 83 runs behind Vaughan’s record of 1481 runs, which he set in 2002.

