Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig at BCCI After T Natarajan Contracts Covid-19: 'I Guarantee IPL 2021 Won't Get Cancelled'

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has taken a dig at BCCI for not postponing the IPL encounter between SRH and DC after one of the players—T Natarajan tested positive for Coronavirus. The game’s fate hung in balance as the news broke, but BCCI confirmed that the game would go on. Vaughan’s remarks come in light of the cancellation of fifth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford where the Indian team refused to play after a number of support staff including coach Ravi Shastri contracted the virus.

“Let’s see if the IPL gets cancelled like the last Test !!!!! I guarantee it won’t be … #OnOn,” he tweeted.

Let’s see if the IPL gets cancelled like the last Test !!!!! I guarantee it won’t be … #OnOn https://t.co/HV7V70i69x— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 22, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead as scheduled, the BCCI said.Left-arm pacer Natarajan, who is coming back from a knee surgery, has been isolated along with six close contacts which also include out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic," a BCCI release stated."The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

“As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," it further stated.The close contacts identified by the medical team also include Vijay Kumar(Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

As per the IPL’s Standard Operating Procedure, Natarajan will now have to isolate for 10 days and test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble.

(With PTI Inputs)

