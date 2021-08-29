Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig at Indian Tail-Enders: 'Can't Have Rabbits from Eight to Eleven'

After sitting on the sideline for half of the series, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin must make his way into the playing eleven for the fourth Test match at the Oval, feels England’s former captain Michael Vaughan. In a long post on Facebook, Vaughan said that India can’t have ‘rabbits’ from no 8 to no 11 as tail-enders can’t come in handy all the time.

“Surely they have to pick Ravi Ashwin next week. You cannot have four rabbits from 8-11. The resistance at Lord’s lulled them into a false sense of security about their tail. In reality, they cannot have Mohammed Shami coming in at eight.” Vaughan wrote in his Facebook post.

He then tuned his attention towards Ajinkya Rahane who is struggling as well. Besides his 61 run knock at Lord’s, he has accumulated just 34 in four innings which just doesn’t make for happy reading.

“Rahane is an issue. And I think when see you these things happening, you have to make changes. England made changes, they got rid of (Zak) Crawley, they got rid of (Dominic) Sibley. I think India need to make changes. England need to see a different face or two at the (Kennington) Oval,” Vaughan said.

“I mean Rahane, is he being backed because of his vice-captaincy? Is he being backed because he played some outstanding innings in the last few years? but consistency-wise, he just doesn’t seem to find it,” Vaughan added.

India suffered an innings and 76 runs defeat against England in the third Test as pacer Ollie Robinson (5/65) ripped apart the visiting batting line-up in the second innings. India were bundled out for 78 in the first innings while the hosts responded with 432 courtesy skipper Joe Root’s 121.

India lost more than half of their side within an hour, just 54 minutes to be precise which alarmed former greats. Sunil Gavaskar even went onto say this was hard to take.

“We did have some rear guard action at Lord’s, when I think England lost the plot more than anything else. Once those top three wickets fell, it was clear they were not going to be able to survive for too long. But yes, for seven wickets to fall in 54 minutes is, by any stretch of imagination, a little hard to take."

