Michael Vaughan Takes a Sly Dig at European Super League

UEFA described the Super League as "a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs".

In recent times, a major controversy has surfaced in the football fraternity as twelve of Europe’s biggest football clubs put forward the proposal of hosting a European Super League, which will feature the best clubs fighting against each other for the title. The twelve clubs who gave their nod for the marquee league include the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The move was met with major criticism from all across the globe as many football fans claimed it was a selfish decision taken to mint more money. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also seemed unimpressed with the idea of the Super League as in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, he slammed the authorities for playing with the emotions of the people.

Vaughan took a sly dig at the authorities saying that the last few days have proved that all sports need is money. The former England captain asserted that not every successful businessmen know what sports mean to the fans. He added that any successful game also needs fans, drama, and streetwise people in decision-making decisions.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea football club decided to withdraw from the tournament just a few hours after the big announcement as they faced some serious backlash from the fans. Apart from Chelsea, many other football clubs were also thinking on the same lines as the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) threatened that the players and the clubs participating in the Super League can face an international ban from representing their national countries.

UEFA described the Super League as “a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs”. Thus after Chelsea backed out from the tournament, Vaughan reacted with a question of whether Sheffield Wednesday has already replaced Chelsea in the Super League. In another tweet, Vaughan also took a jibe at Tottenham saying that the club can now win the title as many teams have pulled out from the Super League.

