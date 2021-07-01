Michael Vaughan Takes Another Swipe At Virat Kohli And Co

Former England captain Michael Vaughan likes to keep things spicy with his comments on social media. He loves tweeting his mind and does not mind riling up people with his tongue-in-cheek comments. After the Indian women team put on a much-improved performance in the second ODI in Taunton, Vaughan praised the side for acclimatising and playing a good brand of cricket in English conditions. At the same time, he also took a jibe at the men’s side for failing to do so in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

“The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today… Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions," Vaughan tweeted.

The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today … Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions … 😜😜— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2021

This was aimed at India’s eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final where Virat Kohli’s side found batting tough, getting bundled out for 217 and 170 in the two innings.

India women went down in the second ODI, but the players showed great character and improvement from the first match. Young opener Shafali Verma continued to impress with a 55-ball 44 and she was supported brilliantly by captain Mithali Raj who notched up another half-century. However, the team slipped once again as they were reduced to 178 for 7 from a rather healthy position of 77 from 2. The middle and lower order were not able to handle the sustained pressure exerted in the middle overs as Kate Cross ended up picking 5 wickets for 34 runs and bagged the Player of the Match.

The Indian men’s team have not found too much joy in England and Vaughan was clearly taking a potshot ahead of their 5-match Test series against England. Year 2007 was the last time when the side won a Test series in England and since that feat, they have lost 0-4 in 2011, 1-3 in 2014 and 1-4 in 2018.

