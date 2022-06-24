Michael Vaughan Tells Who is Better Among Joe Root & Virat Kohli In Subtle Dig

Team India is currently playing in Leicester where they take on hosts in a warm up match ahead of the only Test match to be played in Edgbaston. Last year the game was scheduled in Old Trafford, Manchester, but the match was canceled after a number of Covid-19 cases started to emerge in Indian camp. The five-match series saw India winning at Lord’s, losing badly at Leeds, only to come back and win at Trent Bridge. Indian fans would like their team to not lose Edgbaston where a chance of a historic series win might go down begging.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Virat Kohli who scored 33 runs in that warm-up match. One of the most intense cricketers, Kohli can be jovial at times. He used his time in the middle to entertain himself as he tried to copy the Joe Root bat magic trick where his bat just ‘stood’ by itself. Although, Kohli had some fun doing it, after some time he gave up.

Moreover, former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a dig at Kohli as he reacted to this viral video, saying “Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe.” Vaughan statements can easily be interpreted in another way as if to say that Kohli is just not upto the task if he is compared to Joe Root. While former India captain has struggled with bat, Root has slammed eight centuries in last 18 months or so with his latest one coming against New Zealand at Lord’s in a winning cause.

Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe 😜😜 https://t.co/CJSvpPVB0W — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2022



Recently, Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma also revealed the rivalry between his ward and former England captain. Both will again go head to head in a week or so.

“Both are fantastic players. A healthy rivalry is always there at the back of the mind, that he has come close to you or has gone ahead of you, or you are close to the other person’s record. You definitely think about it while sitting in the hotel or the dressing room”

“You forget this rivalry when you go across the boundary line, then you only wait for the next ball and you have to see how to score your runs. You don’t get Joe Root or anyone else in your mind,” he said.

