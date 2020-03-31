Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Michael Vaughan the Greatest England Captain I've Played Against: Shane Warne

IANS |March 31, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Michael Vaughan the Greatest England Captain I've Played Against: Shane Warne

Kevin Pietersen, Graham Gooch and Andrew Flintoff are among the England players to feature in Shane Warne's greatest Ashes XI consisting of players he had faced and played with in his illustrious 15-year-career. The spinner chose Michael Vaughan as the captain of his greatest England XI and Alla Border to lead the Ashes XI.

Warne also chose a greatest Australia XI and a greatest England XI out of players he had played with or against. Michael Vaughan was chosen as the captain of the latter. "Michael Vaughan was the best England captain I played against," Warne said.

"Steve Waugh could have easily made the side, but I chose to go for Allan Border as he was left-handed," he said in an Instragram live session.

Warne's greatest Australia XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, Glenn McGrath, Merv Hughes.

Warne's greatest England XI: Graham Gooch, Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Nasser Hussain, Alec Stewart, Andrew Flintoff, Ashley Giles, Dareen Gough, Steve Harmison, James Anderson.

Warne's greatest Ashes XI: Matthew Hayden, Graham Gooch, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Border, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Tim May, Darren Gough, Glenn McGrath

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
