Michael Vaughan Thought India Were Favourites; New Tweet Suggests He Changed his Mind

England captain Michael Vaughan was the one who said that India are the favourites to win the first Test and looking at the score, it seems, he was right. Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly in the second innings to fold up England for 303 which meant that India now chase 209 for a win. By the time Stumps were called in, India were 52/1. But that was day 4 and as we write this in day 5, the rain has lashed Trent Bridge. Vaughan too seems to have changed his mind as it tweet suggests that rain might be saving India and not England.

Looks like Rain may be saving Indian here … 😜 #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 8, 2021

“Looks like Rain may be saving Indian here," the former England cricketer wrote on Twitter with a smiley.

He also told BBC that if the cloud cover stays in and India lose a couple of wickets, then it may cause panic in the dressing room. “India are on top. They are the favorites, but you just never know. We have seen this England team before, we have seen this Indian team in English conditions, chasing down this kind of number and losing a few wickets and they start to panic."

“You say the pitch has to deteriorate so much and it can. Sometimes it can happen. The clouds might roll in. The ball starts hooping around,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Name Inscribed in Trent Bridge Honours Board for Second Time

For the second time in his career, Jasprit Bumrah’s name was inscribed in the Trent Bridge Honours Board for picking up a five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the first Test against England. Bumrah picked up 5 for 64 as India bowled England out for 303. India ended the day requiring 157 runs for a 1-0 lead.

