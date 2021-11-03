Michael Vaughan to VVS Laxman: Twitterverse React to Rahul Dravid's Appointment as Team India Head Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced that batting legend Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of Team India and his tenure will begin with the New Zealand series later this year. He has been appointed for a period of two years till the 2023 50-over World Cup which will be held in India. The ongoing T20 World Cup will be the last assignment for Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian cricket team

Dravid’s appointment light up the social media as the Indian cricket fans posted congratulatory messages for the batting great.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is very vocal about his opinions, predicts Dravid is going to be a fantastic head coach.

“I think Rahul Dravid is going to make a fantastic head coach for #India …," he tweeted.

I think Rahul Dravid is going to make a fantastic head coach for #India …— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2021

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who played a lot of cricket with Dravid, congratulated his former batting partner and said he will take the team onward and upward.

Absolutely the right man for the job! Rahul Dravid has been a great servant of Indian cricket. As he takes guard for a fresh innings as the head coach, i am sure he will take the team onward and upward. Best wishes to my partner in many an enjoyable stand!!

Absolutely the right man for the job! Rahul Dravid has been a great servant of Indian cricket. As he takes guard for a fresh innings as the head coach, i am sure he will take the team onward and upward. Best wishes to my partner in many an enjoyable stand!! https://t.co/SstRG8g2oC— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 3, 2021

Dravid’s former India teammate Venkatesh Prasad also congratulated him for the appointment and said that players will be benefited from his vast experience.

“Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely benefitted with his vast experience. Wishing him the very best to take Indian cricket to greater heights," he tweeted.

Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely benefitted with his vast experience. Wishing him the very best to take Indian cricket to greater heights.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter goes berserk with the appointment as they were extremely happy to see the Wall of Indian cricket’s return as the head coach.

A new era begins with the wall as our head-coach..hope it will be a great one ❤️ #Rahuldravid pic.twitter.com/3O9RLDmBDA— ♛ (@itsmanjeet_) November 3, 2021

Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach of #TeamIndiaBest News of the day pic.twitter.com/fdo2VFvN9r — ಹರ್ಷ (@grharsh) November 3, 2021

#RahulDravid appointed as the head coach of Indian cricket team. pic.twitter.com/u9u4KyluqO— Solitude (@SaffronQween) November 3, 2021

Dravid, who remains India’s second-highest run-getter in Tests behind Sachin Tendulkar with 13,288 runs in 164 matches and 36 hundreds along with nearly 11,000 ODI runs (10,889 runs) in 344 ODIs, has been instrumental in drawing the transition module of Indian cricket.

He has been closely monitoring the progress of the cricketers from U-19 to A teams, and subsequently, entry into the senior team. Hardik Pandya became an improved pacer at NCA under him while the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill have all been under his tutelage at some point in time.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here