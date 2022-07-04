Michael Vaughan Urges Struggling England Batter to Learn From Sachin Tendulkar's Famous Double-century in Sydney Test

There seems to be no end to England opener Zak Crawley’s miserable run of form. In the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test against India, Crawley was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for just nine runs. This was Crawley’s 23rd single-digit score after playing 45 innings in Test cricket. While talking about Crawley’s poor form, former England skipper Michael Vaughan urged him to learn from Sachin Tendulkar’s tactics.

“Sachin Tendulkar had a tough tour to Australia in 2004 when the ball was nipping around and he was getting out playing the drive. What did he do? He nullified the drive and scored 241 in Sydney. Crawley has not tried that yet,” Vaughan wrote for the Telegraph.

“He has not tried to put away the drive for two hours while the ball is new. Ultimately, he has not hit the opposition with another method. If you keep doing the same things, you will be found out repeatedly because bowlers are not stupid,” he added.

Crawley’s highest Test score of 267 came against against Pakistan in 2020. Since then, his average has been a poor 11 and during this phase, he has not been able to score a single fifty.

Vaughan feels that a poor average like this in international cricket cannot guarantee him a spot in the squad.

Vaughan believes that problems start occurring when one starts backing Crawley too much.

On Day 2 of the Test, Crawley was dismissed by Bumrah in the fifth over of the innings. He went for a drive but failed to time Indian skipper’s full-length delivery, edging it as Shubman Gill took an easy catch at third slip.

Prior to the Test, in 24 Tests, Crawley had scored 1174 runs at an average of 26.68 with two centuries and five half centuries.

Coming back to the Edgbaston Test match, Jonny Bairstow slammed his 11th Test century on Day 3 as the hosts were bowled out for 284 in their first innings. At the end of day’s play India were at 125 for 3.

