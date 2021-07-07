Michael Vaughan Walks in Grey Suit, Ravindra Jadeja Calls Him ‘Hollywood Actor’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently made headlines for his tweet in which he had predicted results of some matches held between India and England earlier this year. He had also tweeted in favour of New Zealand during the World Test Championship final in Southampton. The former cricketer often faces the heat of Indian cricket fans for such tweets as he is excessively trolled on social media. But Vaughan is pretty much popular for his wittiness and sarcasm and in his recent post,he himself fell victim to it.

On July 06, Vaughan shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he looked dapper in a grey suit. The commentator, in the caption of the post, pulled a joke on himself as he wrote, “Back to the new day job today. 46 yr old model.” He was quite impressed with the fitting and appearance of the ‘new custom-made suit.’ Indeed Vaughan, in the grey suit which was paired with a red tie and black shoes, looked no less than a model.

Fans along with star-cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja and Mpumelelo Mbangwa too were impressed with the 46-year-old’s fashion statement. India’s star all-rounder Jadeja reacted to Vaughan’s picture and said that he looked like a filmstar. He wrote, “Looking like Hollywood actor.” In reply to Jadeja’s comment, Vaughan wrote, “Surely that comes soon Rockstar??"

Former Zimbabwe pacer Mbangwa, who is often seen in the commentary box along with Vaughan, also commented on the dapper picture. “Alright, Model?” wrote Mbangwa.

Jadeja’s comment came as a change to the usual behaviour of trolls he faces from Indian cricket supporters. Former players of India have also taken a dig at Vaughan for his ridiculous tweets on the Indian cricket team.It all began after India registered the Test series win in Australia. Ever since that win, Vaughan has faced the heat from the Indian fans. The banter went a step forward, during India’s home series against England.

