Michael Vaughan Wants Jos Buttler To Replace Eoin Morgan as England's T20I Captain

Jos Buttler has found Michael Vaughan’s backing to succeed Eoin Morgan as England’s captain in limited-overs cricket. While Buttler continues to be one of the finest batters of current times in white-ball cricket, his numbers in Test cricket aren’t up to the mark including in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 in Australia.

In his column, in The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote that Buttler has failed to find the right tempo required to succeed in the red-ball cricket. Even in the ongoing Ashes 2021 series, Buttler has just managed to score only 107 runs across seven innings.

He has averaged a dismal 16, with his best score as 39. The 31-year-old has failed to score runs down the order and has also not been at his best behind the stumps either.

Vaughan though thinks he should replace Morgan as England’s white-ball captain. The 47-year-old wrote that ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in November, he personally believes Buttler is very close to inheriting the white-ball captaincy.

Morgan, who is England’s only 50-over World Cup-winning captain, has struggled with the bat in recent times. He scored only 68 runs in six games at the 2021 World T20. Moreover, England’s exit from the tournament, in the semi-finals, had further put his future as the team’s captain under question.

Vaughan opined that if Morgan is able to find his form soon, he should continue as the skipper but in case things continue to go south for him, Buttler should take over for the marquee event. “He should be given the freedom to lead the team his way like Morgan has for the last six months. It is hard to play all three formats as a keeper,” Vaughan wrote.

Buttler, who scored 11 runs in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, will not play the final game in Hobart due to a hand injury.

