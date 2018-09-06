Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: September 6, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
Mick Jagger Pledges Donations for Stand-out Performances During Oval Test

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger has pledged to donate £20,000 to the organisation Chance to Shine during the upcoming fifth Test between England and India at the Oval, which starts on Friday (September 7). The 75-year-old will contribute that amount each time a player from either side scores a century or claims a five-wicket haul in the game. He will also donate £10,000 for every half-century or three-wicket haul.

"I follow England - the game in general, in fact - from wherever I am in the world and thought this would be a fun way to make some money for Chance to Shine," Jagger said. "It's been an exciting series that has got people talking cricket so let's reflect that; with every inspiring performance comes a new fan and the younger those fans are, the better it is for cricket's future.

"No pressure on either Joe Root's guys or Virat Kohli's - though the bigger they go at the Oval the better!"

Laura Cordingley, Chance to Shine Chief Executive, said, “We are so delighted that Sir Mick will be supporting Chance to Shine during the final Test. I’m sure that the players from both sides will do us proud, while also helping to raise truly significant funding for Chance to Shine.”

Furthermore, the charity is encouraging cricket-loving fans to follow Jagger’s lead and give £20 for a century or five-wicket haul and £10 for a 50 or three wickets. The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that it will match every donation that is made until September 30.

england vs india 2018kennington ovalMick JaggerOff The FieldRolling Stones
First Published: September 6, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
