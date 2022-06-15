'Mickey Arthur Had Personal Issues With Me'-Umar Akmal Lashes Out At Ex-Coach, Takes Potshot at Legendary Fast Bowler

Pakistan batter Umar Akmal showed a lot of promise in his early days. He even hit a hundred on his Test debut against a New Zealand attack that had the likes of Shane Bond in it. However, his career took a sharp turn for his off-the-cuff remarks and interviews where he spoke his mind out, creating a bad public image for himself. As a result, his Test career lasted two more years and in 2011 he played his last Test match. He, however, continued to play for Pakistan in limited-overs side, but couldn’t quite make a name for himself. He last played an international game for Pakistan in 2019 after which he was banned for three years from all forms of cricket for failing to report a fixing approach.

The right-hander has now come out and slammed his ex-coach, Mickey Arthur, saying the coach had personal issues with him. He didn’t spare his compatriot Waqar Younis also.

“Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me,” Akmal is quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn,” he said.

He said he has asked Imran Khan, now President of the nation, to recommend him to Waqar Younis so that he gets to bat in top order.

“I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order,” Akmal said.

“Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach,” he added.

In October 2021, Akmal left Pakistan to play cricket in United States.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here