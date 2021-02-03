CRICKETNEXT

Mickey Arthur, Lahiru Thirimanne Test Positive for Covid-19

Mickey Arthur, Lahiru Thirimanne Test Positive for Covid-19

Immediately upon identification, both Arthur and Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on Covid – 19.

Following PCR Tests carried out on the Provisional Squad, which was preparing to take part in the National Team’s upcoming tour of West Indies, Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka Player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested Positive for Covid-19, an SLC statement said on Wednesday.

"They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff," read the statement.

Immediately upon identification, both Arthur and Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on Covid – 19.

The 36-member group commenced practices on the 28th January, in 03 groups and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure.

Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb. 2021.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centers.

