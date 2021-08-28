Mickey Arthur Responds After Being Trolled For Not Congratulating SL Players Who Landed IPL Deals

Sri Lanka men national cricket team head coach Mickey Arthur was recently targeted by a Twitter user for not posting/sharing any congratulatory message after a couple of his players were selected for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League.

Few fans on social media took on Arthur for not extending his wishes to the Sri Lankan pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, who among other international cricketers were selected by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season.

Arthur didn’t ignore the comments and and gave it back to the troll before urging them to think before posting random comments about his players on social media platforms. “I speak to the players on most days and don’t have to use social media to congratulate them,” Arthur replied in a tweet. “I do that behind closed doors. Before you comment think a bit,” he added.

I speak to our players most days and dont have to go on social media to congratulate them,I do that behind closed doors!Before you comment think a bit! https://t.co/YP3kvsI6fi— Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 25, 2021

Arthur not only shut the troll in the most elegant way but also pointed out it is not necessary to share/post a congratulatory message every time on social media.

Meanwhile, the two Sri Lankan players, who got their maiden IPL contracts, impressed big time in Lanka’s recent T20I series against Team India. While all-rounder Hasaranga was declared as the player of the series, Chameera impressed fans with some disciplined fast bowling. It must be noted that the Sri Lankan pair remained unsold in the earlier IPL auction due to international commitments.

Hasaranga was brought in as a replacement for Australian leggie Adam Zampa, who will be unable to participate in the UAE leg of the IPL tournament. The Sri Lankan leg spinner had a base price of Rs. 50 lakh and found no takers at the IPL auction held earlier this year. Whereas compatriot Chameera, who was too was unsold in the auction, was roped in as a replacement for Australia’s Daniel Sams who also pulled out of the event.

The duo is yet to get a green signal from Sri Lanka Cricket Board though. The island nation’s apex cricketing body is yet to make a decision about its players participating in overseas franchise leagues.

The IPL 2021 will resume from September 19 in the UAE.

