Mickey Arthur Set to Become Next Coach of Sri Lanka: Reports

Despite Chandika Hathurusingha not having been officially removed from the post, Mickey Arthur is likely to be appointed as the next coach of Sri Lanka's cricket team.
There has not been a contract signed yet between Arthur and the Sri Lankan management, but the officials of the country's cricketing board have shown their faith in the South African's abilities, according to reports.
Arhur could be Sri Lanka's coach as early as their two-match Test series versus Pakistan that will be played before the turn of the year, as negotiations continue.
"We are having discussions with Mickey. We think we will be able to reach an agreement," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva told ESPNCricinfo.
"He had won the 2017 Champions Trophy with Pakistan and had also taken Pakistan to the number one spot in T20s. He's a well-known coach and he's been around for a while," he added.
SLC has been looking for a new coach ever since the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Arthur has previously coached South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in the past.
Arthur was Pakistan's coach till the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup, but he was let go by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring in Misbah-ul-Haq as the coach of the side.
If Arthur becomes Sri Lanka's coach, then he will be the 11th coach of the men's team, including interim appointments, since 2011.
(With ANI Inputs)
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
