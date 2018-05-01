Mid-season Transfer Window Kicks Off in IPL, Terms & Conditions Apply

Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official said that while it was a football-like process, it would help youngsters who have been part of teams, but haven’t got games yet. But only those capped players who have played less than two games are allowed to be a part of the transfer window.
“This is a first and could be an interesting twist to the tale as often we have seen that youngsters have been picked in the IPL by franchises, but they don’t get an opportunity to play. But this window can help some teams who have had misfiring capped players, going for some of the youngsters who have the potential to change course of games.
“In case of capped players, they cannot play more than two players while uncapped players can be traded irrespective of the number of games they have played. But obviously both franchises need to agree on the transfer for it to be conducted,” the official explained.
While the teams in the top half of the table will surely not want to tweak with their combinations, the teams placed in the bottom half will have an opportunity to go for a re-jig and come out all guns blazing.
