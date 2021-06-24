MID vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Middlesex vs Essex match, June 24, 10:45 pm IST

MID vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Middlesex and Essex: Two sides of the South Group of this season’s English T20 Blast – Middlesex will square off against Essex at the Lord’s on Thursday, at 10:45 pm (IST). Middlesex are currently having a disastrous run in the T20 Blast campaign so far. They are languishing at the rock-bottom in the South Group points table with just one win and four losses. They will be desperate to get off the mark to stay relevant in the league after losing two games on the trot.

Essex too , have a similar record in the tournament as they could win just two out of their seven league games. They head into this game after registering an eight-wicket win against Surrey last time out. Simon Harmer-led side are sitting at the seventh position in the South Group standings.

Middlesex will be missing the services of captain Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Paul Stirling as they resume international duties against Sri Lanka. However, they will be bolstered by the inclusion of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Helm and Nathan Sowter. Meanwhile, have no have no major absentees and will hope to continue their winning momentum against an off-form Middlesex side.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex and Essex; here is everything you need to know:

MID vs ESS Telecast

The Middlesex vs Essex match will not be broadcasted in India.

MID vs ESS Live Streaming

The match between MID vs ESS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MID vs ESS Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Middlesex and Essex at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 24, Thursday at 10:45 pm IST.

MID vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daryl Mitchell

Vice-Captain: Daniel Lawrence

Suggested Playing XI for MID vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: William Buttleman

Batsmen: Daniel Lawrence, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi

All-rounders: Chris Green, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Simon Harmer

Bowlers: Samuel Cook, Steven Finn, Tom Helm

MID vs ESS Probable XIs:

Middlesex: Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn (C), Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, Luke Hollman, Nathan Sowter.

Essex: William Buttleman, Adam Wheater (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook

