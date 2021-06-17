MID vs GLO Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Match, June 17, 10:00 pm IST Thursday

MID vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Middlesex and Gloucestershire: From the South Group, Middlesex will square off against Gloucestershire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett will host the thriller on June 17, Thursday at 10:00 pm IST.

Middlesex didn’t start the English T20 Blast on a good note as they lost their first two league matches. However, the county returned back to the winning ways in their last game as they scripted a victory against Hampshire by three wickets. Entering the contest against Gloucestershire, Middlesex will be buzzing with confidence as their senior batsman Tim Murtagh will be available for selection after recovering from an elbow injury.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, started their run in the T20 competition on a winning note. However, they lost their next two matches against Sussex and Kent respectively. They are now placed at fifth position with one victory from three league games. Gloucestershire have two players including the likes of James Bracey and Ryan Higgins back in the camp.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire; here is everything you need to know:

MID vs GLO Telecast

The Middlesex vs Gloucestershire match will not be broadcast in India.

MID vs GLO Live Streaming

The match between MID vs GLO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MID vs GLO Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett on June 17, Thursday at 10:00 pm IST.

MID vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Benny Howell

Suggested Playing XI for MID vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Stephen Eskinazi

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Chris Green

Bowlers: Tim Murtagh, David Payne, Nathan Sowter

MID vs GLO Probable XIs

Middlesex: Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (WK), Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn, Chris Green, Luke Hollman, Tim Murtagh, Nathan Sowter, Paul Stirling

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (WK), Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall

