MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction All Full Player List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, June 15 10:00 pm IST

MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Middlesex vs Hampshire: Middlesex will play host to Hampshire in a South Group Vitality T20 Blast match On Tuesday at the Radlett Cricket Club.

So far, Middlesex have played two games in the event and lost both of them. While they were beaten by 54 runs at the hands of Surrey in their tournament opener, Middlesex lost their second match to Kent by 16 runs. On Tuesday, when they face Hampshire, they will look to regroup, shrug off their previous failures and open their account on the points table.

On the other hand, Hampshire have won one out of their opening three games. They started their season with a disappointing loss to Kent. However, they bounced back in their second game and registered a 13-run win over Essex before losing to Sussex in their third encounter by nine wickets.

With both Hampshire and Middlesex looking to go back to winning ways, one should expect a cracker of a contest on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Middlesex and Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

MID vs HAM Telecast

The match between MID vs HAM not televised in India

MID vs HAM Live Streaming

The match between MID vs HAM can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

MID vs HAM Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 15 at Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett. The game will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

MID vs HAM captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Chris Green

Vice-captain: D’Arcy Short

MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, James Vince, Joe Weatherley and D’Arcy Short

All-Rounders: Liam Dawson, Ian Holland and Chris Green

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter and Mason Crane

MID vs HAM probable playing XI:

Middlesex predicted playing XI: Stephen Eskinazi, Paul Stirling, Max Holden, Eoin Morgan (c), John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn and Ethan Bamber

Hampshire predicted playing XI: James Vince (c), D’Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Mason Crane and Bradley Wheal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here