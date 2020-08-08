MID vs HAM Dream11 Team England County Bob Willis Trophy Middlesex vs Hampshire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020

MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction England County Bob Willis Trophy | The phrase ‘top-of-the-table clash’ isn’t one that Derbyshire and Leicestershire fans have heard much in the last few years, but that’s exactly what the two sides are facing this weekend.Jonny Bairstow returns to the Yorkshire squad for their clash against Nottinghamshire, while Sam Billings is likely to line up for Kent against Sussex at The Spitfire Ground. Meanwhile, Saqib Mahmood and Richard Gleeson could bolster the Lancashire bowling attack as the Red Rose county look to bounce back from their opening defeat.Nottinghamshire had a 2019 to forget in red-ball cricket, finishing bottom of Division One in the Specsavers County Championship with a squad that many regarded as title contenders.Other than his comedy second-innings dismissal, Middlesex batsman Nick Gubbins had a near perfect start to his campaign. He sits pretty at the top of the run-scoring charts with 252 runs from his two innings against Surrey.In the bowling charts, Sussex’s Ollie Robinson has eight wickets, with the Overton twins and Middlesex’s Tim Murtagh behind him on seven.
MID vs HAM England County Bob Willis Trophy Live Streaming Details
YouTube channel of the Middlesex County Club
MID vs HAM England County Bob Willis Trophy Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
MID vs HAM England County Bob Willis Trophy Match Details
August 8 – 3:30 PM IST from Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett
MID vs HAM England County Bob Willis Trophy My Dream11 Team
MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: John Simpson, Tom Alsop
MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sam Robson (CAPTAIN), Nick Gubbins, Sam Northeast
MID vs HAM Dream11 Team All-rounders: James Harris, Ian Holland, Keith Barker (VICE CAPTAIN)
MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Tim Murtagh, Mason Crane, Ryan Stevenson
MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Middlesex : Sam Robson, Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi (C), Martin Andersson, John Simpson (WK), James Harris, Miguel Cummins, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Nathan Sowter.
Hampshire : Joe Weatherley, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast (C), Ian Holland, Ryan Stevenson, Lewis McManus (WK), James Fuller, Mason Crane, Harry Came, Keith Barker, Ajeet Dale.
Follow @CricketNext for more
MID vs HAM Dream11/MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction/MID vs HAM Dream11 team/MID vs HAM Dream11 top picks/MID vs HAM/Dream11/MID vs HAM Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
MID vs HAM Dream11 Team England County Bob Willis Trophy Middlesex vs Hampshire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020
MID vs HAM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MID vs HAM Dream11 Best Picks / MID vs HAM Dream11 Captain / MID vs HAM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings