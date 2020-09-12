MID vs HAM Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Hampshire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MID vs HAM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MID vs HAM Dream11 Best Picks / MID vs HAM Dream11 Captain / MID vs HAM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

MID vs HAM Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In their sixth match of the English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire (HAM) will played against Middlesex (MID) on September 12. HAM currently stands at the fifth position in the league standings, with three points in their kitty. In their last played five matches, the team have won one match, while losing three. One of the matches was abandoned.

The MID vs HAM VitalityT20 Blast outing will take place at Lord’s London. The match is scheduled to start at 6.30pm IST.

MID, on the other hand, are at the fourth position in the league standings. They have 4 points in their account, accounting for one victory, 2 losses, one tie and one abandoned match.

September 12 – 6.30pm IST from Lord’s, London

Middlesex Playing XI: John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Martin Andersson

Hampshire Playing XI: Tom Alsop (WK), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Sam Northeast