MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021, July 30, 3:30 PM IST

MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Middlesex and Hampshire: From Group A, Middlesex will square off against Hampshire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 30, Friday at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett at 03:30 PM IST.

Middlesex are expected to present a splendid game of cricket on Friday as they are in desperate need of a victory. The county is under the radar for their below-average performance in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Middlesex are yet to open their account in the competition and are thus the wooden-spooners in the points table. They lost their last first two league games against Essex and Durham respectively.

Hampshire also started their campaign in the One Day Championship with a defeat against Essex. However, the team scripted a memorable comeback. Hampshire won their second match against Sussex by a massive 98 runs. The team will be hoping to continue the winning streak and climb up the points table. At present, Hampshire are sitting at the fifth position with two points.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex and Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

MID vs HAM Telecast

The Middlesex vs Hampshire match will not be broadcast in India.

MID vs HAM Live Streaming

The match between MID vs HAM is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

MID vs HAM Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Middlesex and Hampshire on July 30, Friday at 03:30 PM IST at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett.

MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Peter Handscomb

Vice-Captain - Tom Alsop

Suggested Playing XI for MID vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Alsop, Robbie White

Batsmen: Peter Handscomb, Sam Robson, Max Holden, Joe Weatherley,

All-rounders: Ian Holland, James Fuller

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott, Ethan Bamber, Scott Currie

MID vs HAM Probable XIs

Middlesex: Robbie White (wk), Jack Davies, Varun Chopra, Peter Handscomb (c), Luke Hollman, James Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Max Holden

Hampshire: Tom Alsop, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Tom Prest, Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Kyle Abbott (c), John Turner

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here