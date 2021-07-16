MID vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, July 16 10:45 pm IST

MID vs KET dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Middlesex and Kent July 16 22:45 IST

MID vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Middlesex vs Kent:

Middlesex will be up against Kent in a Vitality T20 Blastmatch on Friday. The game is slated to kick at 10:45 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Lord’s stadium in London. Both Kent and Middlesex are having a contrasting season from each other in the ongoing T20 tournament. While Middlesex is occupying the last spot in the South Group table, Kent are placed at the top. Middlesex is already out of the playoff contention with just three wins from 11 games.

Kent have won eight out of their opening 11 games to consolidate their spot at the top. Kent are just a few steps shy from confirming their berth in the next round of the league. Going into today’s encounter, they will be boosted by the presence of the in-form batsman Zak Crawley.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Middlesex and Kent; here is everything you need to know:

MID vs KET Telecast

The match between MID vs KET is not televised in India

MID vs KET Live Streaming

The match between MID vs KET can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

MID vs KET Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 16 at Lord’s stadium in London. The MID vs KET match will start at 10:45 pm (IST).

MID vs KET captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Joe Denly

Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

MID vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Daniel Bell Drummond, Jack Leaning, Stephen Eskinazi, Zak Crawley, Joe Cracknell

All-Rounders: Joe Denly, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes.

MID vs KET probable playing XI:

Middlesex Predicted Playing XI: Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Joe Cracknell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Max Holden, Josh De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Steven Finn (c).

Kent Predicted Playing XI: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Adam Milne, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen.

