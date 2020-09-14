- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
MID vs SUR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Middlesex vs Surrey Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MID vs SUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MID vs SUR Dream11 Best Picks / MID vs SUR Dream11 Captain / MID vs SUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 14, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
In the 62nd match of the English T20 Blast 2020, team Middlesex will square off against Surrey on Monday, September 14 in their upcoming scheduled fixture. In the current league points table, Middlesex occupy the 4th positions in South Group with 2 wins and 2 loss.
Surrey are placed in second in the same group with 3 wins and 1 loss so far. Middlesex vs Surrey T20 outing will be played in Lord’s, London. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 10.45pm IST.
English T20 Blast 2020, Middlesex vs Surrey Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.
MID vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Middlesex vs Surrey Live Score / Scorecard
MID vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Middlesex vs Surrey: Match Details
September 14 - 10:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Lord’s, London.
English T20 Blast 2020 MID vs SUR Dream11 team for Middlesex vs Surrey
English T20 Blast 2020 MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Middlesex vs Surrey captain: Tom Helm
English T20 Blast 2020 MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Middlesex vs Surrey vice-captain: Ben Foakes
English T20 Blast 2020 MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Middlesex vs Surrey wicket keeper: Ben Foakes
English T20 Blast 2020 MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Middlesex vs Surrey batsmen: Stephen Eskinazi, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman
English T20 Blast 2020 MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Middlesex vs Surrey all-rounders: Martin Andersson, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran
English T20 Blast 2020 MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Middlesex vs Surrey bowlers: Morne Morkel, Liam Plunkett, Tom Helm, Miguel Cummins
MID vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Middlesex playing 11 against Surrey: John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Martin Andersson
MID vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Surrey playing 11 against Middlesex: Ben Foakes (WK), Hashim Amla, Sam Curran, Morne Morkel, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman
