MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's T20 Blast 2021, June 10 11:00 PM IST

MID vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Middlesex and Surrey T20 Blast 2021: Middlesex and Surrey will be making their debut in the T20 Blast 2021 on Thursday, June 10. The South Group match will be played at Lord’s in London. Last year, Surrey had made it to the finals of the tournament,but had lost the match to the T20 Blast 2020 champions Nottinghamshire.

MID vs SUR match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex and Surrey here is everything you need to know:

MID vs SUR Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

MID vs SUR Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on the respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.

MID vs SUR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 10 at Lord’s, London. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

MID vs SURcaptain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for MID vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – Hashim Amla, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Jason Roy

All-rounders – Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Luke Hollman

Bowlers – Steven Finn, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter

MID vs SUR Probable XIs

Middlesex: Paul Stirling, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Chris Green, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber, Luke Hollman

Surrey: Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark/Rikki Clarke, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Daniel Moriarty

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here