MID vs SUS Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Middlesex vs Sussex, Thursday

MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Middlesex vs Sussex English T20 Blast 2021: Middlesex will cross swords with Sussex in a South Group encounter of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast on Thursday, July 1. The match will be played at the Lord’sin London and is scheduled to begin at 10:45 pm (IST).

Sussex are currently placed in the top half of the table at the four spot with three wins from nine games and 11 points so far. Whereas, Middlesex are languishing in the bottom half with just two wins from the same number of games and have five points to their name. Both sides come into the contest with their previous games in tournament being abandoned.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex vs Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

MID vs SUS Telecast

Not televised in India.

MID vs SUS Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MID vs SUS Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 1 at the Lord’s, in London. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:45 pm (IST).

MID vs SUS captain, vice-captain

Captain: Phil Salt

Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell

All-rounders: Chris Green, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Hollman

Bowlers: Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Blake Cullen

MID vs SUS Probable XIs

Middlesex: Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Nick Gubbins, Daryl Mitchell, John Simpson (WK), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn (C)

Sussex: Philip Salt (WK), Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Aaron Thomason, Mitch Claydon, Tymal Mills

