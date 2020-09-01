Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

129/5 (15.0)

England need 62 runs in 30 balls at 12.4 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

100/7 (16.3)

Warwickshire need 59 runs in 21 balls at 16.85 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

164/7 (19.1)

Sussex need 2 runs in 5 balls at 2.4 rpo

MID vs SUS Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MID vs SUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MID vs SUS Dream11 Best Picks / MID vs SUS Dream11 Captain / MID vs SUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 1, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Middlesex vs Sussex Natwest T20 Blast Dream 11 predictions.

MID vs SUS Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Sitting comfortably in the top position in the South group, team Sussex Sharks will face Middlesex on Tuesday, September 1. The match will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London. The ongoing English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks fixture will commence the match at 10.45pm IST.

This will be the third match of the series for both the teams. While Sussex Sharks have won one of their previous outings to score three points, Middlesex have concluded one match to draw, scoring two points.

MID vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MID vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 1 – 10.45pm IST from Lord’s Cricket Stadium, London

MID vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks

English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Stephen Eskinazi (Captain), Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Luke Wright, Phil Salt (Vice-captain)

English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Martin Andersson, David Wiese

English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Steen Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tymal Mills

English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex Playing XI: Steven Finn (c), Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Dan Lincoln,  John Simpson (wk)

Sussex Sharks Playing XI: Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Tymal Mills, Mitch Claydon, Harry Finch, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese

