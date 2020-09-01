MID vs SUS Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Sitting comfortably in the top position in the South group, team Sussex Sharks will face Middlesex on Tuesday, September 1. The match will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London. The ongoing English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks fixture will commence the match at 10.45pm IST.
This will be the third match of the series for both the teams. While Sussex Sharks have won one of their previous outings to score three points, Middlesex have concluded one match to draw, scoring two points.
MID vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks Live Score/Scorecard
MID vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details
September 1 – 10.45pm IST from Lord’s Cricket Stadium, London
MID vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks
English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: John Simpson
English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Stephen Eskinazi (Captain), Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Luke Wright, Phil Salt (Vice-captain)
English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Martin Andersson, David Wiese
English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Steen Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tymal Mills
English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Middlesex Playing XI: Steven Finn (c), Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Dan Lincoln, John Simpson (wk)
Sussex Sharks Playing XI: Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Tymal Mills, Mitch Claydon, Harry Finch, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese
MID vs SUS Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
