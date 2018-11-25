Miffed CoA Asks for Mithali's Fitness Logs, Seeks Answers on Selection Meeting Leak

The CoA is also angry at the fact that the minutes of the selection meeting were leaked to the media and the committee has asked for an explanation from two of BCCI's seniormost executives, including CEO Rahul Johri. Coach Ramesh Powar and manager Trupti Bhattacharya are set to meet the CoA and the board officials on Monday.
The decision to exclude Mithali Raj from India’s playing XI led to plenty of criticism from fans and experts. India went on to lose the match when they were bundled out for just 112 in 19.3 overs after choosing to bat first. The lack of a batsman who could anchor the innings was evident, a role that Mithali had played all through the tournament, having made a couple of half centuries.
According to a report in the Times of India based on the manager’s report, the decision to stick with the same XI that emerged victorious against Australia in the team’s final group game, where Mithali didn’t play due to a niggle, was taken in the presence of the national selector Sudha Shah.
“I, as manager, convened the meeting. They (captain, coach and selector) discussed the wicket and the coach expressed that the same winning combination against Australia should play,” read team manager Trupti Bhattacharya’s report. “Harman and Smriti shared the same view and also told the selector, Sudha Shah, that an extra bowler would help the team. Sudha Shah agreed to the XI and did not express anything.”
The story further added that coach Ramesh Powar, like the selector, also supported the decision made by Harmanpreet and didn’t voice any opposition to the move.
