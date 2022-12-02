'Might as Well Play on a Highway': Twitter Erupts After England Shatter Test Records in Rawalpindi

England dominated day one of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday. As many as four England batters went on to smash centuries and propelled the visitors to a record 506 for 4 on the opening day.

Ben Stokes and Co are firmly in command of their first Test appearance in Pakistan for 17 years. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook were the four centurions who plundered the highly-vaunted Pakistani pace-attack.

The run fest in Rawalpindi has sparked a flurry of memes on Twitter. Cricket fans had a field day on the microblogging site as they mercilessly trolled the Pakistani team.

Several fans have trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board for creating a dead pitch for the first Test match of this historic series.

One fan compared the pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to a road and wrote, “Respect for Indian spinning pitches increased after watching this road.”

Respect for Indian spinning pitches increased after watching this road. #PAKvEng— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 1, 2022

Another user didn’t mince his words and said, “Might as well have touring teams come and play Tests on national highways instead of cricket stadiums in Pakistan. There won’t be much difference in the quality of cricket.”

Might as well have touring teams come and play Tests on national highways instead of cricket stadiums in Pakistan. There won't be much difference in the quality of cricket. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 1, 2022

Another fan pointed out the fact that only Joe Root hadn’t scored a century and wondered if we had entered an alternate universe.

What is this alternate universe we have entered into where everyone but Joe Root has scored a ton? 😂 pic.twitter.com/VRwHO21949— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 1, 2022

After Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first, England’s openers put on a 233-run opening stand. The England batters smashed the hapless Pakistan bowlers to all parts of the ground as records tumbled.

England became the first team to cross the 500-run mark on the first day of a Test match. In the process, they set a new record for the most runs scored on the opening day of a men’s Test match.

Moreover, England’s tally of 506 runs is only behind Sri Lanka’s 509 on day two against Bangladesh in 2002 for the most number of runs scored in a day.

This is also the first-ever instance of four or more batters scoring a century in a Test innings against Pakistan.

